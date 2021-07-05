Students gain insights into RTB operations

Radio Television Brunei (RTB) received a delegation from multimedia and broadcasting students of Kolej International Graduate Studies (KIGS), led by Head of Academic Haji Hasnul Hamdani.

The 15 students and three lecturers were briefed on RTB’s roles and functions in delivering updated coverage on the country’s development.

They visited Pilihan FM and Pelangi FM radio studios and gained a first-hand look inside the radio studio. The visitors were also briefed on a radio DJ’s roles.

The students visited the News Centre of the News and Current Affairs Section to learn about a news preparation process.