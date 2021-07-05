Vietnam Film Festival 2021 to begin on September 12

The 22nd version of the Vietnam Film Festival is scheduled to take place in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue between September 12 and September 16, with the event featuring the best local movies released over the past two years.

A wide range of activities are set to be held during the course of the occasion, including a film week in Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City in celebration of the festival, the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) reported.

This is in addition to an exchange between artists and audiences, and an exhibition entitled “Thua Thien Hue – Diem den cua cac nha lam phim”, (Thua Thien-Hue – Destination of filmmakers).

Furthermore, numerous outdoor film screenings and an Ao Dai fashion show which aims to showcase the country’s traditional long dress is expected to bring a fresh experience for participants during the festival.

The festival is held every two years with the purpose of honouring outstanding cinematographic works and artists for their contributions to the development of local cinema.

This year’s version of the event is being jointly organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, along with the administration of Thua Thien-Hue province