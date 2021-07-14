ABU ROBOCON 2021 to be held Online

Due to the severe COVID-19 situation since the beginning of this year, the ABU ROBOCON Secretariat and the China Organizing Committee have decided that the face-to-face ROBOCON will instead be held online on December 12, 2021.

Current entries are from: Cambodia, China, Egypt, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal and Thailand, a total of 11 countries/region. The work schedule and details are linked below for all relevant broadcast organizations’ and participating teams’ reference.

Announcement for ABU Robocon