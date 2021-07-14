NEW NORMAL POSES NEW DILEMMAS FOR NEWSROOMS

In the first of the ‘CEO Dialogues’ at Asiavision’s June Editors-in-Chief Meeting, ABU Vice President and CEO of Prasar Bharati, Shashi Shekhar Vempati, discusses the measures DDI has taken to develop its news coverage during the immense challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2017, Mr Vempati became the first head of India’s public broadcaster who was not a civil service career bureaucrat. He is currently overseeing the transformation of the twin broadcast networks of Doordarshan (35 television stations) and All India Radio (>400 radio stations). Mr Vempati is in conversation with ABU Secretary General, Dr Javad Mottaghi.