Vietnam’s horror film wins three awards at Asian Film Art Festival

A Vietnamese thriller named “Nguoi lang nghe: Loi thi tham” (Listeners -The Whispering) has won three awards during the course of the Asia Film Art International Film Festival (AFAIFF) 2021, the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) reported.

The movie tells the story of a psychologist, Tuong Minh who provides psychotherapy to An Nhien, a young female writer who suffers from anxiety disorder, Vietnam news agency (VNA) reported.

The title of Best Actress was given to Oanh Kieu who plays the role of writer An Nhien.

Quang Su, who takes on the role of psychologist Tuong Minh, was awarded the Special Mention Actor award.