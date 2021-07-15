PTV to Inaugurate HD Transmission

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the high-definition transmission of Pakistan Television on August 4.

Responding to a query in the Senate during the Question Hour, the minister said PTV News had been upgraded to HD, PTV Home partially while PTV Sports will be converted in the next six months through a public-private partnership.

The project was being executed by procuring equipment through competitive bidding and the establishment of a letter of credit.