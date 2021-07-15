TBS Japan and Canada join Forces

Tokyo Broadcasting System Television (TBS) and Keshet International (KI) have partnered with Canada’s Facet4 Media to create a Japanese adaptation of the latter’s police procedural format Deep Crime Unit (DCU).

KI, the global production and distribution arm of Israel’s Keshet Media Group, licensed the series from Westmount-based TV production, distribution and financing company Facet4 Media and worked closely with them and TBS to then co-develop an original adaptation of the format for the Japanese and global market.

The show, which will debut on TBS’ Sunday night drama slot in early 2022, marks the first time that KI has brought an original scripted format into Japan.