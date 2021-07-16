Asiavision plays host to Emmy’s Semi-Final

The ABU and Asiavision hosted a Semi-final round of the International Emmy® Awards, judging entries in both News and Current Affairs sections. As with all events this year, the judging was online with jurors spending many hours watching entries from around the world.

The judging group for the Asiavision Semi-final was: Mark Maley, Manager, ABC News Editorial Policies, Australian Broadcasting Corporation; Regina (Ging) Reyes, Senior Vice President and Head of Integrated News and Current Affairs, ASB-CBN Corporation, Philippines; Ahmed Afruh Rasheed, Senior Editor, Asiavision, Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union; Linhua Pan, Deputy Director of the International News Department, China Media Group; Caroline Faraj, Vice-President and Editor-in-Chief, CNN Arabic; Ian Ferguson, Deputy Chief Editor News, Mediacorp, Singapore; Zulfick Farzan, Manager of News 1st Digital, MTV/MBC Channels, Sri Lanka; Miki Ebara, Executive Producer, NHK World, NHK, Japan: Kiratikorn Naksompop (Tulip) Blauw, Editor-in-Chief, Thai PBS World.