TRT Chairman and Director – General and ABU President Ibrahim Eren Steps Down
Mr Ibrahim Eren has stepped down from his role leading the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation.
Mr Eren assumed his post as TRT Chairman and Director – General on 10th July 2017 after serving TRT for years. He was elected as the ABU Vice – President at the 2018 ABU General Assembly in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan and then was unanimously elected as the ABU President in December 2020 at the 2020 online General Assembly.
Upon learning of this decision, Dr Javad Mottaghi, Secretary General of the ABU stated;
”On behalf of the ABU membership, Administrative Council and Secretariat, I would like to place on record my sincere appreciation and gratitude to the ABU President Mr Ibrahim Eren for his inspirational leadership, commitment and wisdom in leading the Union over the past year. I have to particularly refer to his outstanding guidance of the 57th ABU online General Assembly in December 2020 and Administrative Council Meetings in 2020 and 2021, which resulted in successful and productive meetings in the history of the Union during the challenges imposed on all of us by COVID 19 pandemic.”
As per the rules regarding Presidencies of the Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union, Mr Yang Sung-dong, President and CEO of KBS- Korea, becomes the ABU Acting President with effect from 15th July 2021 until the forthcoming ABU General Assembly in November 2021 when members will have the opportunity to elect a new ABU President.
Dr Mottaghi added: “I take this opportunity to thank Mr Yang Sung-dong for accepting to be the ABU Acting President.”