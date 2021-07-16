TRT Chairman and Director – General and ABU President Ibrahim Eren Steps Down

Mr Ibrahim Eren has stepped down from his role leading the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation.

Mr Eren assumed his post as TRT Chairman and Director – General on 10th July 2017 after serving TRT for years. He was elected as the ABU Vice – President at the 2018 ABU General Assembly in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan and then was unanimously elected as the ABU President in December 2020 at the 2020 online General Assembly.

Upon learning of this decision, Dr Javad Mottaghi, Secretary General of the ABU stated;