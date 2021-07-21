DD Free Dish Grows to Over 40 Million Subscribers

DD Free dish has crossed 40 million subscribers which accounts for more than 25% of the total households in India.

It is expected to surpass 50 million subscribers by 2025. FICCI-EY’s 2021 report was released in March and presented an overview of the current and future scope of every segment of media and entertainment through TV, Radio, Print, digital, etc. DD Free Dish, previously known as DD Direct Plus, is provided by public broadcaster Prasar Bharati.

It is the only Free-to-Air (FTA) Direct-To-Home (DTH) service which offers a free subscription for the viewers, with no monthly payment required. All it requires is a one-time investment of Rs.2000 to purchase and install the Set-to-Box (STB) and small sized Dish Antenna with accessories. This free dish service was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2004. With the help of an Online Web app, the consumers can search and find DD free Dish set Top Box dealers according to their nearest location. It primarily started off with 33 channels and now has over 161 including 91 Doordarshan channels (with 51 co-branded educational channels), 70 private channels, 48 radio channels.