PBC to Launch Podcast Soon

Director General, Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC), Muhammad Asim Khichi has said that Radio Pakistan is going to launch its Podcast very soon so that its voice can be heard across the globe after which it will become first broadcasting institution of the country.

This was stated by him while presiding over a meeting held at Radio Pakistan, Bahawalpur on Monday. Station Director, Muhammad Tasleem Langah, sectional heads of all wings and staff attended the meeting.

Muhammad Asim Khichi said efforts are underway to replace the old equipment of different radio stations of the country with modern recording equipment to further enhance its performance.

He was of the view that by converting Radio Pakistan’s transmission from obsolete analog to latest digital technology, the country’s largest and oldest broadcasting institution is going to extend its reach through installing new high range digital transmitters across the country.