Experts Gather Virtually from Around the World for RWP

Experts from around the world joined ABU Radio Members for the Radio Working Party’s (RWP) inaugural mid-year virtual meeting.

Aimed at addressing pressing issues for members, presentations ranged from building trust by fact checking through how to achieve great sound quality, to presentations on the latest production technologies for individuals and small stations.

Participants were welcomed by ABU Programming Director Yasu Nagahata, who stressed how important radio was. In normal times it enhanced people’s everyday lives, while in times of crisis such as COVID it provided vital links between broadcasters and their audiences. He thanked all participants and speakers for taking time to discuss some major issues for producing the best possible radio.

RWP Chair Claire Gorman and Vice Chair Widhie Kurniawan spoke briefly about the challenges all broadcasters were facing and Mr Kurniawan recounted how 10 percent of his news staff at Radio Republik Indonesia had tested positive for COVID. He explained how RRI staff across radio, TV and online had been forced to develop new content and production methods to both cover the pandemic for audiences and also to cope with radically altered working conditions.

Other topics covered during the two hours included the future of Radio Studios, news, sport, investigative journalism, content ideas for digital platforms, advertising, music programming and social audio.

The next Radio Working Party meeting will be held November 18, 2021, in conjunction with the ABU General Assembly and Associated Meetings.