CNA Documentaries to Debut on Netflix as Part of Distribution deal with Mediacorp

Netflix subscribers in the Asia Pacific region can look forward to bingeing on close to 80 hours of Singapore-produced documentaries, animated series and dramas as the streaming service serves up shows from Mediacorp following a content deal.

The homegrown content will, for the first time, include 10 titles from CNA, including the David Attenborough-narrated Wild City: Forest Life, which features fascinating wildlife in Singapore’s urban jungle, such as the Raffles’ banded langur.

Other CNA productions to look forward to include the award-winning investigative series Undercover Asia and Get Real, which both delve into intriguing issues and developments in the region.

Another first for Mediacorp is Netflix’s acquisition of two locally-produced animated series: Downstairs and Lil’ Wild.

Downstairs features the wacky adventures of a band of Kopitiam stalls owners in the neighbourhood. Familiar personalities voicing the characters include mrbrown and Patricia Mok. The two seasons of the series will be available from Aug 9.