NBTC Thailand Supporting 5G Health Initiative

Thailand is developing a 5G-powered intelligent medical information and full-service system and has recently announced the cooperation of five organisations that will work on the project.

These organisations include Mahidol University’s Faculty of Engineering, the Medicine and Engineering Faculties of Naresuan University, the Permanent Secretary Office of the Ministry of Public Health, and BPO firm Chanwanich.

The project, titled “Thailand Health Data Space 5G”, has been promoted under the R&D programme of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission.