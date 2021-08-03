RTHK inks deal for Animated Show

Prime Entertainment Group signed an agreement with Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) for Vanille, A Caribbean Tale.

Produced by Folimage, the short animated film follows Vanille, a nine-year-old girl who is forced to spend the summer in Guadeloupe with her aunt. During the holiday, Vanille dives into an adventure full of mysteries, charming characters, and a magical flower.

Recently, Vanille, A Caribbean Tale won the Cristal for a TV Production award at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.