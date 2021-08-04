Media Prima Rebrands Radio Stations With Brand New App
Previously known as RIPPLE, the media company recently unveiled a major strategic revamp for the business, including the rebranding of all radio stations, content, and lineups.
Two radio stations, namely Hot FM and Fly FM, are coming out with a very new and different sound, complemented with refreshed logos. On the other hand, two other radio stations, previously known as One FM and Kool FM, are now branded as 8FM and Buletin FM.
This rebranding is meant to reinvigorate and strengthen the brand as the top leading radio platform in the country. For starters, well-known Malaysian actor, comedian, and TV presenter Douglas Lim joins Ili as part of Fly FM’s Breakfast Show, which broadcasts every week day from 6am to 10am.