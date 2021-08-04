Media Prima Rebrands Radio Stations With Brand New App

Previously known as RIPPLE, the media company recently unveiled a major strategic revamp for the business, including the rebranding of all radio stations, content, and lineups.

Two radio stations, namely Hot FM and Fly FM, are coming out with a very new and different sound, complemented with refreshed logos. On the other hand, two other radio stations, previously known as One FM and Kool FM, are now branded as 8FM and Buletin FM.