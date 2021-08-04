Television actor Vinod Kapoor bags Doordarshan’s show Swaraj

It is reported that Doordarshan is coming up with a new serial Swaraj and how Deepak Takur and Manoj Dutt were roped in for the show.

Television actor Vinod Kapoor has been roped in for an upcoming show titled Swaraj that will air on Doordarshan but not much is known about his role in the serial but he would be having a pivotal role.

Vinod Kapoor is an Indian film actor who works in Hindi cinema and TV serials. He played the role of Dushasana in the Indian TV serial Mahabharat and essayed the role of Vibhishana in the TV serial Vishnu Puran and Ramayan.