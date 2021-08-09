Doordarshan to Telecast 8 patriotic movies from 8-15 August

The country is gearing up to celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day and the patriotic fervor is in the air.

To celebrate the occasion, Doordarshan has decided to telecast a series of patriotic movie to let the audience take a dip in the mood of the event and marvel at the multicultural, multi-religion hotpot that is our country.

A total of 8 patriotic Indian films have been lined up by Doordarshan that will be telecasted from 8 August to 15 August. They include:

1. Hamara Tiranga (2018)

Doordarshan will telecast the film on 8 August at 5:30 pm on DD National. This period film depicts the story of a remote Indian village people’s war against the British Empire during the year 1942’s and ultimate victory of their freedom from British slavery.

2. Chapekar Brothers (2016)

Watch this movie on DD Retro on 9 August at 7:30 pm. Chapekar Brothers is a 2016 Hindi period-drama movie starring Abhijeet Bhagat, Sanjeet Dhuri, Manoj Bhatt, and Govind Namdeo. The story revolves around the glorious journey of the Chapekar Brothers who contributed to the Indian freedom struggle in 1897.

3. Mangal Pandey – The Rising (2005)

Film ‘Mangal Pandey – The Rising’ is scheduled to be telecasted on 10th August at 5:30 pm on DD National. Mangal Pandey, a sepoy of Indian origin fights against British rule and saves the life of his British commanding officer leading to a strong friendship between the two.

4. Veer Savarkar (2001)

Doordarshan will telecast the film on 11th August at 7:30 pm on DD Retro. The film incorporates the touching events in the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar – a great revolutionary, a political prophet and a born poet. The film depicts various important events in his chequered life.

5. Sardar (1994)

Watch this movie on DD National on 12th August at 5:30 pm. ‘Sardar’ is a 1994 Indian biographical drama film on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one of India’s greatest freedom fighters. The film provides an account of Patel’s political life while India was taking first steps as an independent country.

6. Krantiveer (1999)

Doordarshan will telecast the film on 13th August at 7:30 pm on DD Retro. Disowned by his parents at a young age, a man ends up in a small village controlled by underworld dons and some very powerful politicians. Lazy, alcoholic and unemployed, he gets influenced by a journalist with a positive mission.

7. Hindustan Ki Kasam (1999)

Watch this movie on DD National on 15th August at 12 pm. In the movie, a pair of twins gets separated at birth. One grows up as a Hindu in India, while the other is raised a Muslim in Pakistan. They are forced to battle each other during war.

8. Tiranga (1999)

This movie is scheduled to be telecasted on 10th August at 5:30 pm on DD National. In the movie, Brigadier Suryadev Singh and Police Inspector Shivajirao Waghle are appointed to bring down Pralayanth, a terrorist who murdered officer Rudrapratap Chauhan and plans to evade India.