All India Radio to commemorate 75th Independence Day with spl series

All India Radio (AIR) will be broadcasting a series of programmes beginning August 16 for the next 75 weeks as a part of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” initiative of the government. The initiative is aimed at celebrating “75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture, and achievements.”

The programmes will profile freedom fighters and give an account of major events of India’s struggle for independence. Doordarshan, the television arm of Prasar Bharati, India’s public service broadcaster,will also be taking part in the initiative.

AIR director general NV Reddy said, “The aim of this initiative is to educate the current generation about the freedom struggle… The main effort of AIR is to bring out stories of the unsung heroes of the freedom struggle. The programmes will be broadcast from regional stations as well and we will be paying tributes to as many people as possible.”

He added that regional stations will broadcast programmes in regional languages and will also be profiling the local heroes of the freedom struggle.