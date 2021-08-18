MBC’s Famous Korean Sitcom ‘High Kick’ to Make a Return in the Second Half of 2021
Broadcasting company MBC has announced on August 17 that the famous sitcom “High Kick” is about to return to the small screen.
An official from MBC confirmed that the cast of the legendary sitcom “High Kick” will be having a reunion. According to the representative, “We are currently preparing for the production and are aiming to broadcast in the second half of this year.” The Docuplex team which handled the “People’s Diary 2021” will be incharge of the show.
Its original cast, namely veteran actors Lee Soon Jae and Na Moon Hee, actress Park Hae Mi, Jeong Jun Ha, Kim Hye Seong, Jung Il Woo, Choi Min Yong, Shin Ji, Seo Min Jung, Kim Bum, Park Min Young, 2PM’s Chansung, are expected to have their much-awaited reunion.