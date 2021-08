Hiba Tawajo from Radio Liban

Hiba Tawaji born in 1987 is a Lebanese soprano singer, actress, and director. She played the main female role in some of the most well-known Rahbani musicals. She also participated in the fourth season of France’s version of The Voice.

Song list:

1. Yemken habbaytak

2. Ya Habibi

3. Lahza Ya Rayt

4. La bidayi wla nihayeh

5. Helm

6. Beirut