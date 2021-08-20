RTB Brunei to Broadcast Additional Educational Programming

State broadcaster Radio Televisyen Brunei will air educational programmes to provide additional learning support. The shows will be broadcasted on school days and with the schedule available on MoE’s social media pages.

Online learning still poses a challenge for special needs students, most of whom need customised learning resources. Six hundred special needs students are at risk of falling behind as long as COVID restrictions continue.

“At the moment this is a challenge, especially for special education that requires a lot of hands-on learning,” said YB Dato Hj Hamzah.

“The situation [in Brunei] at the moment doesn’t allow for this, so it’s not being carried out.”

He added: “Once the situation allows, they will be given enhanced interaction and the required learning support so that we can cover whatever learning deficit they face.”