Amazon Prime Buys RTR Series

Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video has purchased rights to Russian TV series The Blood Widow, The Terrible and The Optimists: Caribbean Season, as Vedomosti was told at the press service of Russia TV channel that commissioned the production of the series.

According to the holding representative, the deal on behalf of RTR was sealed by its subsidiary Sovtelexport, the international distributor of content produced by Russian Television and Radio.

Earlier Amazon purchased streaming rights to over 50 RTR’s projects, including TV series Ekaterina: Pretenders, Peter the Great: Testament and Druzhina, as well as the screen adaptation of Demons by Fyodor Dostoevsky.

Amazon Prime Video is one of the biggest streaming platforms. According to CNBC, it has the second largest number of subscribers (150 mln) after Netflix (200 mln).

The company is keen to acquire streaming rights to Russian projects. Apart from RTR’s productions, Amazon also purchased rights to Gogol TV series, produced by TV-3 channel (part of Gazprom-Media holding) and Sreda production company, and Gold Diggers, a crime thriller made by START production company, a subsidiary of an streaming service of the same name.

Not only Amazon, but also Netflix demonstrates interest in Russian films and TV series. The platform offers its subscribers such projects as, for example, To the Lake and Better than Us. Besides, Netflix has recently announced its first Russian original drama series Anna K, a contemporary retelling of Leo Tolstoy’s novel Anna Karenina, starring Svetlana Khodchenkova, Fyodor Bondarchuk and Gosha Kutsenko.