Insights Family Reveals F1’s E-Sports Research

Formula 1® has increased its number of active kid fans by 2.85 million in key Europeanmarkets according to latest research from The Insights Family.

The 17% year-on-year increase, from 17.3 million to 20.1 million, represents a faster growth rate than football, which only grew by 6%.

Formula 1® has also announced findings from a recent study which will help shape its approach to engage with the next generation of fans as it continues to build on the impressive digital infrastructure it has created since Liberty Media took over in 2017.

Together with The Insights Family, a leading market research company focused on kids, parents, and families, F1 ran a combination of qualitative and quantitative research across seven markets with a total sample size of 162,774 kids aged 12-18 with the objective of understanding what the ‘fan of the future’ looks like. Across the surveys and several focus groups, the key findings were as follows: