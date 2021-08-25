Japan Leads the Way – Record Coverage Host Broadcaster for Paralympics

In terms of Games-time coverage, NHK, Japan’s long standing Paralympic broadcaster, is leading the way with more than 540 hours of coverage planned. This is more than any previous host nation broadcaster and exceeds the 500 hours of coverage Channel 4 produced of London 2012.

In the USA, host nation of the LA28 Paralympics, NBC will be showing more than 1,200 hours of Games coverage across all platforms, as will Channel Seven in Australia and CBC in Canada.

British broadcaster Channel 4, who have followed up their award-winning campaigns for London 2012 and Rio 2016 with another epic promotional film for Tokyo 2020, will show more than 300 hours on traditional TV and make all 1,200 hours available across digital platforms. In addition, 70 per cent of its on-screen presenters are persons with a disability.