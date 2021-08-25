TRT and Partners Present Diaspora International Short Film Festival

The Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) in corporate business partnership with Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT); with the support of the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, General Directorate of Cinema and Global Communications Partner Anadolu Agency; Diaspora International Short Film Festival, will offer the opportunity to show different cultures, traditions and customs together through diaspora communities, under the organization of Boğaziçi Culture and Arts Foundation, and bring together an audience with a strong selection of films.

In its first year, a total of 6 films from 3123 continents submitted applications and 24 films were qualified to be finalists. The festival will be held at Atlas Cinema between 27-29 August.

The festival, which will show the common issues of diaspora societies, their efforts to cling to life, and the similar lives of diasporas from different countries and origins, will take moviegoers on a journey through different worlds with a carefully selected selection of films and side events.