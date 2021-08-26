Korean TV Festival Now Live

South Korean content exports rose by 6.3 percent last year, generating revenues of $10.8 billion, and while the bulk of that came from the country’s prolific gaming industry, international interest in Korean dramas and entertainment formats continues to surge. In association with the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), World Screen is spotlighting this dynamic market in the inaugural Korean TV Festival.

KBS is promoting a drama series and an entertainment show in the festival. Sell Your Haunted House focuses on the daughter of an exorcist who runs a real-estate company. Come Back Home is a celebrity-led home décor show.