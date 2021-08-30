ABU Production Team at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

The 2020 Paralympic Games have begun in Tokyo after being postponed from last year due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The Games will take place from August 24 to September 5.

ABU Sports with 35 production crew on-site led by ABU Sports Director, Mr Yanjiang Cai, is doing the production coverage for two Paralympics events, which are Equestrian and Shooting. This is a unique joint-venture production crew between ABU members from RTM Malaysia, KBS Korea and SRT China.

The first ABU production team arrived at the Equestrian venue on Aug 23 at Equestrian Park Setagaya-ku, Tokyo and started rigging works at venue as part of the production Games roles. This combined production initiative was taken to further develop ABU Sports’s capacity, continuing a successful partnership between members that never fail to deliver top-level production services to the organisers of major multi-sports events in the Asia and Pacific regions.

The combined skills and experience of the three-member organisation make ABU Sports a genuine and unique production team, drawing on experienced personnel and expertise from the top levels of the television industry and delivering the highest international production standards against challenging lead times and, sometimes, in difficult environments. After several days of working at the venue, ABU Sports has successfully covered the Games, while cultivating a positive team spirit among the crew of multiple backgrounds.