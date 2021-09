Lebanese pop songs by Assi El Helani from Radio Liban

Nicknamed “The Knight of the Arab Song”, Assi El Helani is a well known Lebanese singer in Lebanon and the Arab world. He has participated in important musical events including the Baalbeck International Festival, the Jarash Festival, the Carthage Festival, and a number of concerts around Europe, the Arab world and America.

Song list:

1. Shou Bkhaf Alayki

2. Jann Jnouni

3. Il Hawa Tayer

4. Habibi Yalli Nasini

5. Idhaki

6. Forset Omr