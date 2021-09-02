Mediacorp and KC Global Media Asia partner to bring Japanese content

Fans of Japanese entertainment will soon have another reason to exclaim sugoi! From next month, meWATCH will offer a brand new subscription plan featuring both linear and on-demand content from Animax and GEM, two hugely popular entertainment channels. Thanks to a partnership between leading Asian content distributor KC Global Media Asia and Singapore’s national media network Mediacorp, viewers can look forward to an endless stream of Japanese anime, drama and variety programmes with an attractively priced package launching on 15 September 2021.

Home to some of the biggest anime titles, Animax offers premium and simulcast programmes from popular genres such as action, romance, horror, supernatural, sci-fi, comedy and slice-of-life. Anime lovers can look out for the exclusive television premiere of mystery, romance and comedy series, The Detective is Already Dead, this October. Other anime fan-favourites include action and adventure series, Golden Kamuy, as well as supernatural series SHADOWS HOUSE, which follows a doll known as Emilico as she tries to uncover the secrets of the house she works in and the purpose of her existence. They can also watch as the cells in the human body come alive with the popular animated series Cells At Work!