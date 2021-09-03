ABU / UNESCO Together for Peace Media Awards – Deadline Extended!!!!!

The ABU T4P team is glad to announce an extension of the deadline for submission of entries to the T4P Media Awards. Please send us your Radio, TV and Digital Content programmes by 30 September 2021.

ABU launched this brand new, prestigious international peace awards this year with the support of UNESCO Bangkok Office. The competition is opened for broadcasting organisations, production houses and independent producers from across the globe.

Please enter your inspiring stories of combating injustice, bullying in schools, violence against women, disabled people triumphing over many physical barriers and social stereotypes and combating the Climate Emergency.

The Awards will honour innovative and creative Radio, TV and Digital Media content, which informs and educates audiences on best practices of building positive peace in three critical areas that have increasing urgency in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and “building back better” from the COVID-19 pandemic:

Transformative Education

Living in harmony with nature, including coping with climate change and biodiversity loss

Living well with diversity, fostering human flourishing and intercultural understanding

The Entry Form, Competition Rules and Topics Covered by the Awards could be accessed through T4P Media Awards

For further information, please contact the Head of SG’s Office Ms Natalia Ilieva – natalia@abu.org.my

Send your entries to T4PMediaAwards@abu.org.my by 30 September 2021 and join the movement for building through media peace in the minds of men and women.