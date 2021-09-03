Video contest on Thailand-Vietnam Cultural Exchange Launched

Thai and Vietnamese people are eligible to participate in a video making contest themed “Thai-Vietnamese Friendship in the New Normal”, to celebrate 45 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two counties, the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) reported.

Applicants are encouraged to submit their works covering different themes, such as culture, tourism, cuisine, and music, said the Thai Embassy and the VoV, the organisers of the contest.

Contestants must be Thai and Vietnamese citizens aged between 18 and 30, and each video must be shot by two contestants comprising a Vietnamese and a Thai. Contestants are able to find teammates via https://fb.me/e/K4lnwCKq

Videos must last for between two and five minutes and use Thai, Vietnamese, and English languages. During the video making process, contestants must follow all relevant COVID-19 prevention measures in both countries.