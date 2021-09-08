Mediacorp Production Goes to Europe

Broadcasters across Central and Eastern Europe have picked up a raft of factual programming, following a slew of deals inked with UK-based distributor TVF International.

Lithuania’s LRT, Estonia’s ERR, Ceska Televize and Poland’s TVN are among those to have acquired anniversary doc 9/11: Escape From The Impact Zone (1 x 45-minutes), which was produced by Testimony Films for the UK’s Channel 5.

Meanwhile, in Poland, pay-TV operator Canal+ Polska took a 4K package and history titles including Underwater Universe Of The Orda Cave (1 x 49-minutes) produced by NHK, A Slow Odyssey: The Great Wall Of China (1 x 90-minutes) from Heart & Soul Films and Asia’s Ancient Civilisations (4 x 48-minutes) from Mediacorp. Meanwhile, another Mediacorp’s production, US & China: When Titans Clash (4 x 48-minutes), was picked up by National Geographic Channel for Poland, Hungary and Romania.