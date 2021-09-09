Fiji TV to Screen Live Local Matches

The Fiji Football Association (Fiji FA) is planning to telecast live local football matches on local television.

Fiji FA chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf said negotiations between its financial committee and the two local television companies were ongoing.

“We have started negotiations,” Yusuf said.

“Fiji FA is having fruitful discussions with the television networks in Fiji. The intention is to bring live local football matches for football fans in the country so that they can watch at home.

“It is an alternative option for spectators since the proposed resumption of football competitions will be without fans for the time being.

“The plan is to host matches in a safe manner to ensure all stakeholders involved and present at a particular venue are fully vaccinated.”

He said the idea would materialise after the endorsement of relevant authorities.

“Once we obtain the approvals for a safe return to football, it will give us a month to prepare before the soccer ball starts rolling. We will work towards live coverage of football matches on television.

“Talks are ongoing between Fiji Broadcasting Commission and Fiji Television. We will see how best we can cater for that particular arrangement.