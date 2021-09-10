Invitation To 10th ABU Women With The Wave Forum

REGISTRATION IS OPENED now for the milestone 10th edition of the ABU Women With the Wave Forum to be held virtually on 14th October 2021 (Thursday), 14:00 – 16:00 MYT (GMT + 8 Hours).

Please register at https://abu-org-my.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BSfQZodyTnyic1TjLn1gxw .

Join the celebration of 10 years of connecting media players for advancing gender and diversity in and through the media. We welcome your participation for lively sessions with a group of high-level moderators and speakers amongst WWW international/intergovernmental partners & sponsors and regional media partners. The sessions will discuss the global progress of gender and diversity in society and the media; diversity and inclusion leadership and regional activities of broadcasting unions for promoting and building gender equality and diversity in media workplaces and content. In addition to these sessions, there will be a Snapshot of ten years of ABU gender equality/diversity/inclusion projects and current work and directions for the future including ABU Gender and Diversity Champions for the Media & Task Group Members.

It will be great if you spread the word and invite more colleagues from your organization to join and celebrate the ABU work in diversity and inclusion in Asia – Pacific region and beyond.