Patricia Zimmermann Appointed to Jury for EBS International Documentary Festival in Korea

Patricia Zimmermann, Charles A. Dana Professor of Screen Studies and Director of the Finger Lakes Environmental Film Festival (FLEFF), was appointed to the jury for Festival Choice Competition for the 18th edition of the EBS International Documentary Film Festival (EIDF) in Korea.

Zimmermann served on the international jury to select the Grand Prix and Special Jury Awards for feature-length global documentaries.

The festival ran August 23-29, 2021, across online, theatrical, and broadcast platforms.

EIDF is mounted by the Educational Broadcasting System of South Korea. It is considered Asia’s most prestigious documentary festival.