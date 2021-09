The first Lebanese artist won the TV show Star Academy

Pop star, Joseph Attieh, climbed to fame when he won Star Academy Lebanon in 2005. He was nominated in 2010 at the MTV awards for best Arab youth male artist. Joseph Attieh explores and presents different musical styles that suit all tastes.

Song list:

1. Lebnan Rah Yerjaa

2. Omer Asal

3. Rouh

4. Al helweh wil murra

5. Habibi il gharam

6. Lahza