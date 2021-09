The Flob – a band of ‘6 people playing together’

The Flob — a band of six guys who are still in college — rocked their hearts out to a playfully sarcastic song written for an ex-lover. Just like that, The Flob debuted and attracted a huge number of early fans

Song list:

1. Em oi

2. Living wrongly

3. Vegas

4. Is there anybody?

5. Alright