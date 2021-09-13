TRT Seljuk-era TV Series Reveals Turkish History

The devoted audience of Turkish historical drama series would have known “Diriliş: Ertuğrul” (“The Resurrection: Ertuğrul”), “Kuruluş: Osman” (“The Ottoman”), “Fetih 1453” (“The Conquest 1453”), or “Payitaht: Abdülhamid” (“The Capital: Abdülhamid”), all of which revolve around Ottoman history.

Recently, a new historical drama series has premiered on state-run broadcaster Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT). It is a series by Akli Film Production entitled “Uyanış: Büyük Selçuklu” (“The Great Seljuks: Guardians of Justice”), which tells the story of the rise of the Seljuk Empire in the Abbasid era.