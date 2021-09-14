JAMCO (Japan Media Communication Center) Supplies Japanese Programs FREE OF CHARGE

JAMCO, a non-profit organization established in 1991 has a library of 1,807 superb Japanese TV programs, including documentaries, educational programs, programs for children, drama for the past quarter of a century. Programs are acquired from NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation) and commercial TV broadcasters, to be reproduced in English, Spanish, French, Chinese and Arabic versions as well as Music and Effects version available for language localization.

Please visit our web site for details of our organization and library programs. https://www.jamco.or.jp/en/library/

Contact – info@jamco.or.jp