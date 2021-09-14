The WBU Supports Call to Action on a Common Global Emergency Protocol

Toronto, ON – September 13, 2021 – The World Broadcasting Unions (WBU) strongly endorses the “Call to Action on Emergency Alerting”, which supports the implementation of the international standard alerting format Common Alerting Protocol (CAP). The Call of Action was initiated by the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union.

Broadcasters play an essential role in communicating the key facts of an emergency, mindful that everyone in harm’s way must understand what is happening and what actions to take. This is why broadcasters embrace the CAP standard.

The “Call to Action” requests a scale up of efforts to ensure that by 2025 all countries have the capacity for effective and authoritative emergency alerting that leverages the CAP, suitable for all media and all hazards.

CAP makes public alerting faster, easier, less error-prone, and more understandable. CAP helps a broadcaster be certain that an alert is authentic and authoritative, and to cross-check alerts from diverse sources. CAP alerts can also be compiled on a map to show how different aspects of the emergency are evolving.

About the World Broadcasting Unions (WBU)

The World Broadcasting Unions (WBU) is the coordinating body for broadcasting unions who represent broadcaster networks across the globe. It was established in 1992 as a coordinating body at the international broadcasting level. Since then, the WBU has provided global solutions on key issues for its member unions. The North American Broadcasters Association (NABA) acts as secretariat for the WBU.www.worldbroadcastingunions.org

For more information about CAP, please contact:

Eliot Christian

Eliot.j.christian@gmail.com

For more information about WBU, please contact:

Ashley Spanton, WBU

ashley@nabanet.com