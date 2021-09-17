PMPC21 to Spotlight Broadcasting Challenges and Solutions in the Pacific Islands
This year’s virtual Pacific Media Partnership Conference (PMPC) brings ABU’s Pacific Islands members and partners together virtually, to help each other forge a way through the Covid crisis.
With the theme “In the eye of the storm: Pacific broadcasting challenges in the pandemic” expert industry leaders from within the region, across the Asia-Pacific and around the world will help guide attendees through some practical strategies to build resilience and sustainability.
As well as a top-level panel on key issues, there will be reports from the front line of broadcasting on how to deal with critical journalistic issues in a time of fake and misleading news, and a regional experts panel on supporting the Pacific in building resilience.
Marketing and advertising expert Pat Bryson will round off the conference with a targeted Sales Masterclass for ABU’s Pacific members.
Registration is still open here.