TRT Makes Yet Another Big Series Production

‘Barbaros: Sword of the Mediterranean’ will take viewers on a historic journey across the Ottoman Empire as they follow the adventures of four brothers who become seafarers.

Turkish Radio and Television’s (TRT) biggest production to date, the new historical series Barbaros: Sword of the Mediterranean, is coming to the screen with a stellar cast and a gripping storyline.

The show itself is part of TRT’s period drama series, following shows such as Dirilis Ertugrul (Resurrection: Ertugrul), Payitaht: Abdulhamid (The Last Emperor), Uyanıs: Buyuk Selcuklu (The Great Seljuks: Guardians of Justice), and now Barbaroslar: Akdeniz’in Kilici (Barbaros: Sword of the Mediterranean) –– with other period dramas also in production for release in the future.

The TRT production will be first aired in Turkish on the TRT 1 channel. Turkish shows are increasingly popular globally, and Turkish is the most watched language after English.