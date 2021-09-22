ASTRO Posts Gains
Aggregation Strategy Gains Momentum.
Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad Posts highlights for the first half of the financial year ending 31 January 2022.
Tun Zaki Azmi, Chairman of Astro, said: “Astro’s H1FY22 results remained resilient amid prolonged lockdown. Astro continued to be cash generative, cost disciplined and proactive in its capital management. The Board has declared a second interim dividend of 1.5 sen per share.”
Henry Tan, Group Chief Executive Officer of Astro said: “Although Astro recorded a 10% growth in H1FY22 PATAMI, the continuing lockdown and elevated content cost arising from Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and UEFA EURO 2020™️ impacted our Q2FY22 PATAMI. However, we are pushing ahead with our transformation plan and our ambition to be the #1 aggregator of the best streaming services.”