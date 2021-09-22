Commercial Radio Ad Revenue up 16.8% in August

Commercial radio ad revenue continued to grow in the month of August despite ongoing lockdown restrictions, with revenue up 16.8% compared to August 2020, according to data released by industry body Commercial Radio Australia (CRA).

Ad revenue for the five major Australian capital city markets totalled $49.653 million in August compared to $42.527 million one year ago.

“With continued Covid lockdowns it is encouraging to see ad revenue remain in positive territory year on year,” said CRA chief executive officer Joan Warner.

“Melbourne stations for example, re-entered their sixth lockdown in August since the pandemic began, and reported a solid 33% year on year increase in ad revenue to $16.421 million in that month.”

Sydney stations also reported a 4.5% year on year increase in ad revenue to $13.356 million in August, Brisbane was up 14.5% to $8.027 million, Perth rose 13.8% to $6.984 million and Adelaide increased 13.2% to $4.865 million.

The figures include agency and direct ad revenue and are compiled by media data analytics company Milton Data, which took over responsibility for industry revenue reporting from Deloitte from 1 July 2021.

