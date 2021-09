Hooligan, the Pop star behind hit ‘To the Moon’

In July 2020, ‘To the Moon’ made its official debut as the English version of the song ‘Hàng Nghìn Kilomet’ (Thousands of Kilometers). The song’s lyric video has now gained more than 7 million views on YouTube with positive reviews from the audience.

Song list:

1. To the Moon

2. Thousands of Kilometers

3. A song for my darling

4. Love You, Bae!

5. TIME x LOVE YOU BAE