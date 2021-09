Songs by Nawal El Zoghbi from Radio Liban

Nawal El Zoghbi is a famous Lebanese pop singer. She is the third most successful artist in the history of Arab music with more than 70 million records sold worldwide.

Song list:

1. Ana Badi Iche

2. Byehko Anak

3. El Awiyeh

4. Ghareeb El Ray

5. Tiwallah

6. Asaad Lahza

7. Iddamak Hallein