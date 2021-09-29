Australian Commercial Radio Awards to go ahead on February 13

The Australian Commercial Radio Awards (ACRAs) will be held as a live event on Sunday, February 13, 2022, event organiser and industry body Commercial Radio Australia announced today.

The decision to delay the red-carpet event from its original date of October 30 will allow time for corporate events and interstate travel to resume once government COVID-19 vaccination targets are met.

CRA chief executive officer Joan Warner said holding the ACRAs as a live event in 2022 would give the radio industry a boost off the back of what had been another challenging year.

“Our radio teams have been working hard to entertain and inform Australians during extended lockdowns. After a two year hiatus, we want to kick off 2022 on a positive note and give the industry an exceptional night at the ACRAs to look forward to,” she said.

“The event will be a wonderful opportunity for radio teams to come together to acknowledge the outstanding achievements in Australian radio over the past two years.”

Marking excellence in commercial radio broadcasting across entertainment, news, talk and sport, the ACRAs are awarded in metropolitan, provincial and country categories, with entries coming from commercial radio stations across Australia.

Ms Warner said the event would be dubbed ACRAs 20/21 to take into account two years of work and will take place at the ICC Sydney. The event will take place in accordance with COVID-safe procedures.

Finalists will be announced in the first week of October.

#acras20/21

