KBS Symphony Orchestra Artist Hailed

Artist Series Concerts presents violinist SooBeen Lee, the first of several artists to perform this season from Young Concert Artists (YCA), the renowned non-profit organization that has been launching the careers of exceptional young musicians since 1961. Lee and acclaimed collaborative pianist Dina Vainshtein will perform on November 7, 4 p.m. at Temple Sinai, 4631 Lockwood Ridge Road Sarasota. Their program includes works by Hindemith, Prokofiev, Debussy, Suk and Russian composer Igor Frolov’s Fantasy on Porgy & Bess. Tickets are $40 and are available online at www.ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or by calling 941-306-1202, Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Hailed as “Korea’s hottest violin prodigy,” SooBeen Lee has been praised by the Washington Post for her “poised presence, luxurious sound, spot-on intonation and a bow arm that surely will be the envy of her peers.” A professional musician since age nine and still just twenty years of age, Lee has already earned an international reputation as one of the most prodigiously talented instrumentalists to emerge in recent years. She has appeared as soloist with every major Korean orchestra, including the Seoul and Busan Philharmonics and the KBS (Korean Broadcasting System) Symphony Orchestra. She has also performed for the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the King and Queen of Malaysia.