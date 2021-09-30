China’s Anti-Crime Effort is a Hit CCTV Crime Drama

A Chinese TV series based on real-life crimes and social issues has become a smash hit with viewers this summer.

Titled “Crime Crackdown,” the 28-episode drama’s storyline centers around a former cop who was driven out of the police force after being framed for corruption. Together with a special squad from the Chinese Communist Party, he sets out to expose the crimes of a seedy gangster underworld that has existed under the protective umbrella of criminals.

The drama debuted in August and has been aired by China Central Television (CCTV). As of Sept. 21, it had been viewed more than 4.9 billion times online.